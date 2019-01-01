Verratti signs PSG contract extension

The 26-year-old feels he is approaching a crucial time in his career and is happy to pledge his future to the Ligue 1 champions

Marco Verratti has signed a contract extension with that will keep him tied to the club until 2024.

The midfielder's previous deal was set to expire in 2021, but the French giants have moved swiftly to tie down their most successful player of all time.

The international joined PSG from Pescara in 2012 and has made 290 appearances for the club, contributing 48 assists to go with his nine goals while winning 22 trophies along the way.

Verratti said in March this year that he would be open to finishing his career in the French capital, despite reports linking him to and .

And the midfielder, who turns 27 next Tuesday, is happy to have finally committed his long-term future to the Parisian side.

"I think I'm coming to the most important period of my career," Verratti told the club's website after his new deal was announced.

"I think at 27, you know a lot more things, you have more experience and I think it's the age to do things right. That's why I'm really happy to be able to continue here in Paris."

He added: "I feel like I play for a team that has a very big project. For me, it's the main thing because I want to try to win as much as possible. And here we have this possibility because we have a great team, we have a great coach. We can do great things together."

Marco Verratti has extended his contract with the club!🔴🔵#Verratti2024 pic.twitter.com/tUb9bsy53r — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) October 30, 2019

Verratti has been hailed as an important figure at PSG by coach Thomas Tuchel, who says he is "extraordinary".

Article continues below

"He's a leader. Everybody can be a leader but not the way he does. The difference is in the little things," Tuchel told reporters earlier this month.

"He's always at 100 per cent and concerned about everybody's happiness. He shows great empathy. He can be a leader regarding that kind of things. On the pitch he has the skills.

"He plays fast and simple. He's amazing. He's an extraordinary player. We're very happy he's here with us."