Van Persie hails Ten Hag as 'one of the best coaches in modern football' following Man Utd training link-up

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie believes Erik ten Hag is one of the best coaches in the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-striker got to work up close and personal with his compatriot as he returned to United's training ground this week. Van Persie was left impressed by Ten Hag's methods, as he took to Instagram to thank the coach and club for the experience.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Thanks for the warm welcome [Manchester United] and Erik ten Hag," he wrote. "Great time back at Carrington for a trip down memory lane and to learn the ropes from one of the best coaches in modern football."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Van Persie, who won the Premier League title with United during his three years at the club, is studying for his coaching badges and teamed up with the United staff after Ten Hag invited him.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils are back in action on December 21 when they meet Burnley in the Carabao Cup.