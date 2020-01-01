Van Gaal blames 'evil genius' Woodward for Man Utd sacking

The Dutchman was forced out of Old Trafford despite delivering the FA Cup back in 2016, with Jose Mourinho being ushered in as his replacement

Louis van Gaal blames executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for his departure from the club in 2016, describing him as "the evil genius" behind his sacking.

The Dutch head coach replaced David Moyes at Old Trafford in 2014 but lasted just two years in the job despite winning the in his final game in charge.

After guiding United to fourth place in the Premier League in his first season, Van Gaal saw his side slip down to fifth the following campaign as he failed to convince the club that he could turn their fortunes around.

Jose Mourinho was named as Van Gaal's successor just days after he was sacked and the Dutchman has stressed that he blames Woodward and not the Portuguese for his departure.

"I blame Ed Woodward, my CEO at Manchester United, much more than Mourinho," Van Gaal told the Een-tweetje met Yves podcast. "In my view, Woodward is the evil genius."

Prior to joining United, Van Gaal also held talks with chairman Daniel Levy, who clearly wanted to keep his discussions with the coach a secret as he attempted to leave in the boot of a car.

"Daniel Levy went to my house here in Noordwijk and left in the trunk, because Jack van Gelder [a local journalist] was outside", Van Gaal said.

"It took a long time and he actually gave Manchester United the opportunity to make an offer."

Since leaving the Red Devils, Van Gaal has resisted the urge to return to management and officially announced his retirement in early 2019.

"I am a pensioner now," he told Dutch TV show VTBL. "I have no ambition to be a technical director or a TV pundit.

"My wife Truus gave up her job for me 22 years ago and followed me when I went abroad. I told her I would quit as a coach when I turned 55, but instead kept going until I was 65.

"She is entitled to have a life with me outside of football. I can say she is very happy. I think I could have worked as a technical director."

Juan Mata recently revealed Van Gaal could be a scary man to play for but stressed he was also very nice and even quite emotional at times.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper coach Eric Steele, meanwhile, explained how Van Gaal was the chief reason behind David de Gea wanting to leave the club for Real Madrid.