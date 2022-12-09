WATCH: Van Dijk FLATTENS him! Argentina star Paredes nearly starts a riot by booting ball into Netherlands bench during World Cup quarter-final

Leandro Paredes slammed the ball into the Netherlands bench after chopping down Nathan Ake, triggering responses from Virgil van Dijk and Co.

Paredes slides through marauding Ake

Smashes ball into the Dutch bench

Van Dijk charges forward and sends him tumbling

WHAT HAPPENED? With the score at 2-1, the last thing Argentina wanted to do was to ignite the spark in the Dutch players. However, that's exactly what Paredes did as he hammered a dead ball directly into the Netherlands bench, sparking handbags that involved most players and staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch kept their heads and found an unlikely equaliser via an innovative free-kick that was finished off by Wout Weghorst, a minute shy of the 100-minute mark in normal time. The teams weren't done there though as they clashed again after the final whistle with Argentina unhappy that the referee awarded the free-kick that led to the equaliser.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA AND THE NETHERLANDS? Extra-time is needed to separate the two after Argentina failed to hold their two-goal lead. The winner of their feisty quarter-final tie will go into face Croatia after their win over Brazil earlier in the day.