How to buy Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

After a sensational qualifying campaign that saw them finally break their tournament jinx, Uzbekistan is set to take part in the World Cup 2026 for the first time in their history.

The expansion to 48 teams has provided the perfect platform for Central Asia’s rising powerhouse as they prepare to storm the stadiums of Mexico and the United States this June.

Is Uzbekistan going to rise to the occasion and shock the world in its first-ever appearance? Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats and how much they cost.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2026?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations.

The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Toronto and Vancouver Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle

What is Uzbekistan's World Cup 2026 group schedule?

Date Fixture (K.O time local) Venue Tickets Wednesday, June 17 Uzbekistan vs Colombia (21:00) Estadio Azteca (Mexico City) Tickets Tuesday, June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan (17:00) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Saturday, June 27 DR Congo/Playoff vs Uzbekistan (23:30) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta) Tickets

Uzbekistan’s journey begins in legendary fashion at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Facing Colombia on June 17, the White Wolves will step onto one of football's most hallowed grounds for their debut match.

The blockbuster fixture of Group K follows on June 23 in Houston, as Uzbekistan takes on Portugal. This match is expected to be a complete sell-out, featuring global icons and testing the technical mettle of the Uzbek side.

The final group game takes place in the high-tech Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta against either DR Congo or a playoff winner, a match that could secure a historic path to the Round of 32.

How to buy Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 tickets

Last-Minute Sales Phase

From April 1, 2026, any remaining tickets will be released on a first-come, first-served basis.

FIFA has not specified the exact volume of tickets left, but demand for Uzbekistan vs Portugal is already reaching fever pitch.

Fans must register for a FIFA account to access these remaining seats via the official portal.

Secondary Marketplaces

Following the Last-Minute Sales Phase, secondary marketplaces and the FIFA Official Resale Marketplace (which reopened on April 2, 2026) will be the only places you can buy a World Cup ticket.

With over three million tickets remaining for this phase out of the total seven million available, fans will be desperate to get their hands on a World Cup ticket.

If you didn't manage to get a ticket in the Last Minute Sales Phase or are looking for last-minute tickets, you can also look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub.

Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 tickets: How much do they cost?

Match tickets for Uzbekistan's group matches are split into four main categories, with prices starting as low as $60 for certain categories on the official portal, though market demand drives prices higher for high-profile clashes.

Category 1: The most expensive, located in prime central lower tiers.

The most expensive, located in prime central lower tiers. Category 2: Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on views.

Mid-tier seating with excellent side-on views. Category 3: Seating mainly in the upper tiers.

Seating mainly in the upper tiers. Category 4: The most affordable seats, typically located behind the goals.

Stage Ticket price range (USD) Group Stage (vs Colombia/DR Congo) $297 - $950 Group Stage (vs Portugal) $643 - $3,200 Round of 32 $105 - $750 Round of 16 $170 - $980 Final $2,030 - $7,875

How to get Uzbekistan World Cup 2026 hospitality tickets

Fans looking for an elevated experience can opt for hospitality packages. These provide premium seating alongside luxury amenities.

Single Match: Starting at $1,400 USD per person. Includes access to exclusive lounges.

Starting at $1,400 USD per person. Includes access to exclusive lounges. Follow My Team: Covers all 3 Uzbekistan Group Stage matches plus a potential Round-of-32 game. Starting at $6,750 USD per person.

Covers all 3 Uzbekistan Group Stage matches plus a potential Round-of-32 game. Starting at $6,750 USD per person. Venue Series: Watch every match at a specific stadium like the Estadio Azteca. Starting at $8,275 USD per person.

What to expect from Uzbekistan at the World Cup?

Uzbekistan enters the 2026 tournament as the ultimate wildcard. Having dominated their third-round qualifying group with clinical efficiency, they have shed their label as the team that almost made it.

With stars like Abbosbek Fayzullaev providing creative spark and Eldor Shomurodov leading the line, the White Wolves possess the technical ability to compete with anyone.

Expect a team that is defensively disciplined but lightning-fast on the counter-attack.

With a massive Central Asian diaspora in North America ready to support them, Uzbekistan will likely enjoy a home-away-from-home atmosphere in cities like Houston and Atlanta.

What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?