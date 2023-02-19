USWNT vs Japan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

The U.S. women's national team are set to take on Japan in their seond match in the SheBelieves Cup 2023 on February 19 (USA) at Geodis Park in Nashville, USA.
▶ Watch USWNT vs Japan live on Peacock!
USWNT kicked off their campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Canada courtesy of a Mallory Swanson brace. Japan, on the other hand, lost their opener against giants Brazil 1-0.
Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
USWNT vs Japan: Date & kick-off time
Game:
USWNT vs Japan
Date:
February 19 (USA & UK), February 20 (India) 2023
Kick-off:
8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET / 2:00am IST
Venue:
Geodis Park, Nashville
Where to watch USWNT vs Japan on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TNT and streamed on Universo, Peacock and HBO Max.
In the United Kingdom (UK) and in India, there are no live telecasts of the match.
Japan team news and squad
Japan started the game against Brazil with a back three and coach Futoshi Ikeda is likely to stick to the same formation against USWNT despite the defeat in their opening match.
Japan possible XI: Tanaka; Miyake, Kumagai, Minami; Shimizu, Sugita, Hasegawa, Nagano; Fujino, Miyazawa, Ueki
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Yamashita, Hirao, Tanaka
Defenders
Kumagai, Miyake, Norimatsu, Shimizu, Seike, Moriya, Minami, Takarada, Ishikawa
Midfielders
Hasegawa, Sugita, Hayashi, Nagano, Miyazawa, Endo, Fujino
Forwards
Iwabuchi, Kobayashi, Ueki, Hamano
USWNT team news and squad
Rose Lavelle, Naomi Girma missed the opening match due to injuries and it is unlikely that they would feature in the squad against Japan in the second game.
Key players who are missing from the 23-member squad are Catarina Macario, Christen Press, Kelley O'Hara and Tierna Davidson, who are all expected to be back by April.
USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Dunn, Sauerbrunn, Cook, Fox; Sullivan, Horan, Sanchez; Swanson, Morgan, Rodman.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Franch, Murphy, Naeher
Defenders
Cook, Fox, Dunn, Huerta, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett
Midfielders
Horan, Kornieck, Mewis, Sanchez, Sullivan
Forwards
Hatch, Morgan, Purce, Rapinoe, Rodman, Swanson, Williams