'Wait to talk sh*t' - Former USWNT star Sydney Leroux hits back at Lineth Beerensteyn's 'big mouth' comments following Netherlands' World Cup elimination

Former USWNT star Sydney Leroux could not hide her glee after the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final elimination against Spain.

Leroux slams Beerensteyn

Dutch forward had taken shot at USWNT

'You're bye too' tweets Leroux

WHAT HAPPENED? Dutch forward Lineth Beerensteyn had focused some of her pre-match comments on the USWNT's disastrous last-16 exit to Sweden telling reporters: "From the first moment I heard they were out, I was just like, 'Yes! Bye!'. Because from the start of this tournament, they had already a really big mouth – they were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.'"

WHAT THEY SAID: After the Netherlands crashed out to Spain in extra time on Friday, former US international star Leroux took to Twitter to lambast Beerensteyn: "One thing we’ve learned is wait to talk s**t until after you’re on the podium with a gold medal because now… you’re bye too."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Netherlands and the USWNT had clashed in a feisty group-stage game before the Stars and Stripes' early exit. While many were relieved to see the four-time winners bow out, Beerensteyn's case goes to show it sometimes best not to tell that to the world's press.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE NETHERLANDS AND USA? Both teams will have some soul searching to do after earlier-than-expected exits.