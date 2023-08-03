'You have no idea' - USWNT captain Lindsey Horan bites back at criticism from Carli Lloyd at Women's World Cup

Lindsey Horan has hit back at Carli Lloyd's criticism, defending the team's mentality, despite disappointing performances at the Women's World Cup.

USWNT finished second in Group E

Lloyd questioned the mentality of the team

Horan hits back at the "noise"

WHAT HAPPENED? Two consecutive draws against the Netherlands and Portugal saw Lloyd hit out at the collective efforts of the team. She not only questioned the team's mentality but also slammed the players for "taking it for granted". She also accused the USWNT of being arrogant after Vlatko Andonovski's troops finished the group stage campaign with their worst-ever points tally (5) in their World Cup history.

Horan pushed back against the negative comments from retired former team-mate and now pundit Lloyd, saying such criticism of the team's mentality "hurts" and is "frustrating" but it's just "noise."

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's kind of frustrating for me to hear. especially knowing this team and knowing how much we put into every single game, how much preparation we put into every single game, seeing our trainings, seeing how hard we work. Again, it's noise and, again, it's an opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion - we know that's how it goes," Horan told reporters.

Article continues below

"But for me, I always want to defend my team and say: you have no idea what's going on behind the scenes, you have no idea every single training what we're doing individually, collectively, etcetera. So, for anyone to question our mentality hurts a little bit but at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. I don't really care. It's what's going inside of the team and getting ready for that next game," she added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Coach Andonovski had also slammed Lloyd's criticism and called it "insane" after Megan Rapinoe and Co were slammed for "dancing and smiling". However, on Wednesday, Lloyd put forth a clarification where she insisted that her comments had no malice intended but simply reflected the "care" she has for the team.

"I was very critical of the team last night. I had some time to reflect, to sleep on it and I want people to understand that I care deeply about this team. I poured my heart and soul into this team for 17 years and it was based off of a legacy that was just passed down from generation to generation. ... And so my comments were reflective on me wanting to see that legacy continue to be passed down from generation to generation," she stated.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT will face perennial nemesis Sweden in the round of 16 of the World Cup on August 6 where they will have a point to prove to their critics.