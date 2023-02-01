USWNT 2023 SheBelieves Cup roster: Megan Rapinoe back from injury but Sophia Smith still out

The U.S. women's national team announced its 2023 SheBelieves Cup roster on Wednesday, with Megan Rapinoe a notable inclusion.

Rapinoe returns from ankle injury

Sophia Smith still out with foot problem

Tournament includes three matches

WHAT HAPPENED? Rapinoe had missed friendlies earlier this year, and she will be welcomed back into camp by head coach Vlatko Andonovski. If she plays all three games (against Japan, Canada and Brazil), she will reach 200 USWNT caps. Fellow veteran Alex Morgan is at 201 caps right now and will be honored before the opening game.

USWNT ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Adrianna Franch (Kansas City Current), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars) DEFENDERS (7): Alana Cook (OL Reign), Emily Fox (North Carolina Courage), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (OL Reign) MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon), Taylor Kornieck (San Diego Wave FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit) FORWARDS (7): Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave FC), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars), Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC)

WHAT THEY SAID: "All three of these matches are great opportunities for the players and coaches as we enter the final stretch to choose the World Cup roster,” said Andonovski. “To get to play three top teams, all who are in the World Cup, over seven days, will test our team mentally and physically, and that’s exactly what we need at this point in our preparations. We still have a few players in the pool recovering from injuries, but we are confident that they will be ready for selection for our April matches.”

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USWNT? Their first match in the SheBelieves Cup is on February 16 against Canada.