USMNT star Yunus Musah at the centre of Milan transfer battle as Inter prepare to rival AC for Valencia midfielder

Yunus Musah reportedly finds himself at the centre of a transfer battle in Milan, with Inter and AC preparing to scrap it out for his signature.

Midfielder has been starring in Spain

Impressed at 2022 World Cup

Wanted by rivals at San Siro

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly-rated 20-year-old has spent the last four years in Spain with Valencia, allowing obvious potential to be unlocked in his game. He has made over 100 appearances at club level, while earning 27 senior caps with the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He could be on the move in the summer of 2023, with there plenty of speculation to be found regarding supposed interest from AC Milan. Gazzetta dello Sport now claims that the USMNT star could end up representing the Nerazzurri, rather than the Rossoneri, at San Siro.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter are said to have been monitoring Musah since the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar, when he again caught the eye. They see the youngster as being a versatile addition to their midfield ranks, while also being more cost effective than Sassuolo star Davide Frattesi – who continues to see his asking price pushed up.

WHAT NEXT? Milan have money to spend following the sale of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle, but Inter are ready to flex their muscles – amid talk of €17 million (£15m/$19m) price tags – and Musah could end up being one of several American talents that make their way to Italy in the current transfer window.