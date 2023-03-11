WATCH: USMNT striker Haji Wright scores TWO goals for Antalyaspor after recent return from injury

U.S. men's national team striker Haji Wright is back scoring goals as he netted twice for Antalyaspor on Saturday.

USMNT striker scores twice

Up to 11 on the season

Wright recently returned from injury layoff

WHAT HAPPENED? Wright scored the first and third of Antalyaspor's three goals in 4-0 win over Kayserispor that gives the club a bit of wiggle room clear of the relegation zone. Wright's first came in the 33rd minute as he finished off a scramble in front of goal with his second coming 35 minutes later as he smashed home a header from behind the penalty spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wright only recently returned from injury, having been out of action since January prior to his substitute appearance against Kasimpasa midweek. And it's safe to say he's already back to his best with these two goals in his first start since January.

With the goals, Wright now has 11 goals on the season despite his layoff as he closes in on last season's total of 14.

WHAT NEXT FOR WRIGHT? Antalyaspor have one more game before the international break as they visit Adana Demirspor. After that, Wright could be a part of the USMNT roster to face El Salvador and Grenada in the Nations League.