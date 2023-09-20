'There is a lot of anger' - USMNT star Yunas Musah vents frustration over Milan's failure to beat Newcastle in Champions League opener at San Siro

Yunus Musah says AC Milan were left 'angry' after their frustrating goalless draw with Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Milan held to 0-0 draw at San Siro

Dominated Newcastle but couldn't score

Musah 'angry' about the result

WHAT HAPPENED? Milan had to settle for a point at the San Siro on Tuesday night against the Magpies despite having 25 shots on goal to the visitors' six. The Italian giants arguably did enough to win the game but came up against an inspired Nick Pope in Newcastle's goal. And United States men's national team star Musah, who signed from Valencia on a five-year deal for £17 million ($22m) in early August, cut a dejected figure after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Italia, he said: “There is a lot of anger over not finding the goal, in a match like this at home we had to win."

Despite that disappointment, Musah, who was playing in his third game for the club, is enjoying his time at Milan so far.

Article continues below

“I have to learn and work hard to have a place [in the team]. I always try to be ready to play, then if [head coach Stefano] Pioli gives me the opportunity I will take it," he said.

“I’ve been feeling very good since the first day I arrived, it’s very nice to play in this club. Choosing Italy was easy for me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although last season's semi-finalists failed to get over the line against Eddie Howe's men, who were playing in the competition for the first time in two decades, there is plenty to play for in this group. They still have to take on Paris Saint-Germain, who beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 on Tuesday, the German side, and Newcastle in their five remaining matches. While this was a chance to start the competition with a win, this point is not terminal.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Milan take on Verona in Serie A on Saturday.