USMNT star Matt Turner reacts to making Premier League debut for Nottingham Forest in defeat to former side Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner made his much anticipated Premier League debut almost a year after joining the league.

  • Turner makes Forest debut
  • Also makes Premier League debut
  • Thanks travelling fans

WHAT HAPPENED? Turner made his debut with Nottingham Forest on Saturday against his former side Arsenal, from where he moved just a week earlier. The USMNT goalkeeper took to social media and thanked the travelling Forest fans despite the loss.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: Turner only played a few games for Arsenal due to Aaron Ramsdale holding the number one spot in the squad. However, as things turned out, Ramsdale is now likely to lose that spot to David Raya, who signed for Mikel Arteta's side after Turner's departure.

WHAT NEXT FOR TURNER? Turner and Nottingham Forest will next face off against Premier League new boys Sheffield United on Saturday, August 18 at City Ground.

