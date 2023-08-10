Another USMNT star on the move! Emmanuel Sabbi joins French side Le Havre from OB

Aditya Gokhale
Emmanuel Sabbi USMNT vs ColombiaGetty
E. SabbiLe HavreLigue 1United StatesOBSuperligaTransfers

On Thursday afternoon, French club Le Havre officially announced Emmanuel Sabbi's permanent transfer from Danish side Odense Boldklub.

  • USMNT's Sabbi signs with Le Havre
  • Signs four-year contract
  • Odense receive €1 million plus bonuses

WHAT HAPPENED? The French team has signed a four-year-long contract with the USMNT forward. The transfer was completed with the Danish club receiving €1 million plus bonuses and a percentage of future resale. The 25-year-old has played for Odense for the previous three seasons, scoring 21 goals and dishing out 14 assists in 89 total appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sabbi made his senior debut for the USMNT in January this year in an international friendly against Colombia. He will join a newly promoted Le Havre side, who earned automatic promotion back to Ligue 1 last season after finishing first in Ligue 2.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below
Le Havre Ligue 2 championGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Le Havre will begin their new Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday, August 13 away against Montpellier, Sabbi is unlikely to start but may very well be a part of the squad.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

336747 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 132445Jude Bellingham
  • 38861Christopher Nkunku
  • 23549Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 24984Mason Mount
  • 13674Sandro Tonali
  • 42729Other
336747 Votes