USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals why he chose to take Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s No.11 shirt at AC Milan

New AC Milan signing Christian Pulisic has explained why he took Zlatan Ibrahimovic's famed No.11 shirt at the San Siro.

Pulisic takes Ibrahimovic's number

Joined the club from Chelsea

Says it's "a number I like"

WHAT HAPPENED? United States men's national team ace Pulisic insists that he is not trying to replace the legendary Ibrahimovic, who left Milan at the end of the season due to his retirement. But he has explained that he took his number because it's simply one that he likes, and he has also promised to bring everything to improve the club's attack, while hailing the ability of new team-mate Rafael Leao.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pulisic said: "It’s a number I like. I know that a legend in the form of Ibrahimović wore it, and it’s a fantastic opportunity for me. I don’t want to compare myself to Ibra or fill the void left by such a great champion, but it was free and I chose it.

"We have a very strong and competitive attack. In general, the team is full of talent. I’ll try to make a contribution in attack. I’ve often played out wide, especially on the right flank, but I can also cover other positions, like the attacking playmaker role. I’m a particularly strong dribbler, which helps me provide assists and score. It’ll be a pleasure to have Leao s a teammate; he’s just incredible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic left Chelsea after a disappointing 2022-23 season in which he made just eight Premier League starts. He will aim to rediscover some of the form that he showed at Borussia Dortmund, earning a move to Stamford Bridge, while in Italy.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Milan are scheduled to take on both Real Madrid and Barcelona in pre-season before kicking off their new Serie A campaign against Bologna.