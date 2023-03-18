USMNT star Christian Pulisic makes first Chelsea start in two months as Graham Potter willing to try anything to spark inconsistent attack

Christian Pulisic has been named to the Chelsea XI for the first time since returning from injury as the Blues take on Everton on Saturday.

Pulisic starts for Chelsea

First start since before injury layoff

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic was named to Graham Potter's XI for Chelsea's match against Everton since Stamford Bridge, having come off the bench in the Blues' last two matches. Pulisic had been out with an injury since early January before making his return in Chelsea's Champions League second leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

He'll join Kai Havertz and Joao Felix in attack, with Potter once again turning to a three-at-the-back system as he tries to ensure an inconsistent attack finds a rhythm.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's return to the XI comes just ahead of the international break, when the winger will rejoin the USMNT for the Nations League. The break presents interim coach Anthony Hudson with his first opportunity to call in his European-based stars since the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? The U.S. will travel to Grenada for its first match of the window on Friday before returning to Orlando to face El Salvador.