USMNT star Reyna on latest dramatic Borussia Dortmund winner: 'I knew I had to make something happen'

Gio Reyna has netted two dramatic winners for Borussia Dortmund in as many games, with the American on target again in a meeting with Mainz.

American playmaker making an impact

Two goals scored from off the bench

Putting World Cup troubles behind him

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international stepped off the bench to wrap up a thrilling 4-3 victory over Augsburg last weekend, in what was his first appearance since the 2022 World Cup, and repeated the trick when scoring in the 93rd minute against Mainz. The 20-year-old playmaker is eager to be much more than an impact sub for Dortmund, having struggled with injuries in the past, and is aware that he needs to make something happen each and every time that he takes to the field.

WHAT THEY SAID: Reyna has told Dortmund’s YouTube channel of sealing three points against Mainz: “I knew it was late in the game, so I knew something had to happen. It was me making the right run and being there at the right time. Of course a good flick-on by [Sebastien Haller], the way I saw the ball coming, I had an idea it was going to go to the post from Seb. To score the winner was a great feeling.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reyna appears to have put a frustrating World Cup, and the subsequent fallout from that competition, behind him by finding a spark at club level as he demonstrates his huge potential.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Dortmund, who sit five points off the Bundesliga title-chasing pace being set by defending champions Bayern Munich, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Bayer Leverkusen – a game Reyna will be hoping to start after proving once again that he can make a decisive contribution for BVB.