U.S. men's national team midfielder Luca de la Torre has suffered an injury less than a month before the start of the World Cup.

Midfielder suffers leg injury

Less than one month until World Cup

Key backup for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? De la Torre has suffered a left leg injury, according to his club Celta Vigo. The American midfielder will miss up to three weeks, which would theoretically see him return just before the World Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder's injury is one of several concerns for the USMNT ahead of the World Cup. Matt Turner missed Arsenal's Europa League loss to PSV with a minor injury, while Tyler Adams sat out Leeds' recent loss to Fulham and could be absent for Saturday's clash with Liverpool.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Sky-blue midfielder Luca de la Torre suffers a grade I and I fibrillar tear in the biceps femoris of his left leg, according to the ultrasound performed by the club's medical services," Celta Vigo said in a statement. "The U.S. international will remain out for around three weeks."

THE VERDICT: The potential absence of De la Torre wouldn't be a big blow to the USMNT's starting XI, but would rob them of perhaps the only backup in one position. De la Torre is the closest like-for-like replacement for Yunus Musah, who himself has dealt with injury issues this year.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will officially announce their World Cup roster at an event in New York on November 9.