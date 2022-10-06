The U.S. men's national team has dropped two spots in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 16th ahead of the World Cup in Qatar this November.

USMNT drop slightly after disappointing September

World Cup group all in top 20

Mexico also fall, Costa Rica and Canada rise

WHAT HAPPENED? The U.S. failed to win either of its matches in September, losing 2-0 to Japan before earning a 0-0 draw with Saudi Arabia. As a result, Gregg Berhalter's side has taken a slight hit in the rankings, which FIFA announced on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the dip, the U.S. remains the second-highest-rated team in their World Cup group. England held onto their ranking, No. 5, as did Wales, who sit 19th. Iran, meanwhile, moved up two spots from FIFA's August update and now sit 20th.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mexico remain CONCACAF's highest-rated team, with El Tri sitting in 13th after dropping down one spot ahead of the World Cup. Costa Rica, meanwhile, sit 31st, up from their 34th spot last time, while Canada moved up two places to the 41st spot.

DID YOU KNOW? The USMNT's highest-ever FIFA ranking came in April 2006, when they were ranked as the fourth-best team in the world. That ranking fell to fifth by the time the 2006 World Cup kicked off, with that tournament in Germany not boding well for the U.S. as they crashed out in the group stage.

THE VERDICT: The rankings give a good picture of how tough the USMNT's group will be, with all four of the teams ranked inside the top 20. England remain the favorites, with the USMNT, Wales and Iran likely set to battle it out for the other spot in the knockout stage.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE USMNT? The U.S. will open the World Cup against Wales on November 21. They'll face England four days later before wrapping up the group stage against Iran on November 29.