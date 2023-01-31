USMNT forward Matthew Hoppe joins Hibernian on loan after struggling to break into Middlesbrough team

United States men's national team attacker Matthew Hoppe signed with Hibernian on loan from Middlesbrough, the clubs confirmed Tuesday.

Once an important USMNT prospect

Hype gone after club struggles

Will try to bounce back in Scotland

WHAT HAPPENED? Hoppe, 21, failed to score in the Championship with Middlesbrough, and he'll now get an opportunity to make an impression with Hibernian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His six-goal season in the Bundesliga in 2020-21 inspired hope he would claim the role of starting USMNT striker in the future, but that hasn't materialised as time spent at Mallorca and Middlesbrough have not been successful.

Left off the 2022 World Cup squad, Hoppe faces an uphill battle to recapturing the attention of USMNT coaches. In a pair of friendlies last week, he got rare international playing time but failed to register a shot.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOPPE? Hibernian will face St. Mirren on Saturday in Hoppe's first chance to see the pitch with his new club.