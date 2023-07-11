USMNT forward Brandon Vazquez in line for €10m Borussia Monchengladbach transfer with Bundesliga club locked in talks with FC Cincinnati

USMNT and FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez is reportedly in line for a €10m transfer to Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach.

Monchengladbach eyes Brandon Vazquez

Talks are underway for a potential €10m transfer

Monchengladbach seek Marcus Thuram's replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sky Sports Germany, the FC Cincinnati forward has attracted significant interest from Monchengladbach, with talks regarding a potential €10 million transfer underway. Monchengladbach's sporting director, Roland Virkus, scouted the 24-year-old striker during the international break in March, and the club has been monitoring his progress since then.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga outfit are in search of attacking reinforcements after losing Marcus Thuram, who left the club as a free agent to join Inter. Vazquez's performances and goal-scoring abilities have drawn attention, and Monchengladbach considers him an ideal candidate for the central striker role. He has scored four goals in 17 MLS appearances for FC Cincinnati so far this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: FC Cincinnati, however, are reluctant to sell with Vazquez, as they value his contributions to the team's success in the Eastern Conference. They have already sold his striking partner Brenner to Udinese earlier in the summer and do not want to part ways with both forwards in the same window as it would significantly weaken their attack.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? The negotiations between Monchengladbach and FC Cincinnati are ongoing. However, the transfer saga might get stretched as FC Cincinnati aim to retain the talented striker and it will take some serious persuasion from Monchengladbach to change their mind.