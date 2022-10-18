USMNT and FC Dallas star Ferreira wins MLS Young Player of the Year

U.S. men's national team and FC Dallas star Jesus Ferreira has been named MLS Young Player of the Year.

Ferreira wins award

Beats out starlets Almada and Brenner

FC Dallas in playoff chase as World Cup looms

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker was recognized as the award winner on Tuesday, just one day after helping FC Dallas defeat Minnesota United in the MLS playoffs. Ferreira tied the club’s single-season record for goals in a season with 18.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferreira, the second consecutive FC Dallas star to win the award after Ricardo Pepi claimed it in 2021, beat out Atlanta United's Thiago Almada and FC Cincinnati's Brenner for the accolade. Ferreira received 32.4 percent of the vote, with Almada gaining 17.27 percent and Brenner getting 8.17 percent.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

THE VERDICT: The award is another big moment in what has been a monumental year for Ferreira, who went from a newcomer on the international level to the USMNT's most-likely starter in Qatar. Ferreira was also recognized as an All-Star for his play in MLS and became the first Homegrown player in FC Dallas history to sign as a Designated Player prior to the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR FERREIRA? With their win over Minnesota, FC Dallas booked a place in the Western Conference semifinal, where they'll meet Texas rivals Austin FC for the right to face either LAFC or the LA Galaxy in the conference final.