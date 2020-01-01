USMNT defender Miazga joins Anderlecht on loan from Chelsea

The centre-back has not played for the Blues since April 2016 but remains under contract and will spend the season with the Belgian club

United States international Matt Miazga has again left on loan, signing a one-year deal with .

Miazga moved to Stamford Bridge from in January 2016 but has appeared just twice for the Blues in all competitions.

The centre-back has previously had loan spells with Vitesse, and Reading, spending the past season-and-a-half with the Championship club.

More teams

At international level, Miazga has earned 18 caps with the after making his debut for his country in November 2015.

The defender has two years left on his contract at Chelsea, having extended his initial deal - due to expire at the end of last season - when he left for Nantes in 2018.

Anderlecht sporting director Peter Verbeke said: "Matt can win duels but also has pace and technique, a combination that is hard to find and one we always look for in a central defender as we want to keep playing our own style of football."

The Belgian giants are unbeaten in the league this season but down in sixth under Vincent Kompany.

Miazga isn't the only departure that's expected at Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on October 5.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan move, with Serie A side Napoli also keen.

Antonio Rudiger could also leave after the Germany international quickly fell down the pecking order under Frank Lampard. As reported by Goal, , PSG, and are all interested in the 27-year-old defender.

Article continues below

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri could all also leave, with Alonso having fallen out with Lampard at half-time of the Blues' 3-3 draw with .

There is also heavy speculation over the future of Callum Hudson-Odoi, with Goal having confirmed that Bayern are interested in signing the 19-year-old, who has long been a target for the giants.

Lampard gave little away when asked about the winger, who started his side's meeting West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday, refusing to confirm or deny if Hudson-Odoi would be heading out on loan in his pre-match press conference on Friday.