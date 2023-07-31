USMNT and Arsenal center-back Auston Trusty is expected to leave the Gunners on a season-long loan to Sheffield United.

Trusty could leave on loan

Sheffield United in pole position

Spent last season on loan at Birmingham

WHAT HAPPENED? Trusty is expected to leave for the Blades as they have already begun talks with the Gunners for the signature of the defender on a year-long loan, according to the Telegraph's Mike McGrath. Trusty spent last season at Birmingham City where he started 44 games.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are willing to let the Blades take the defender on loan as he is not in the first-team plans of coach Mikel Arteta. Sheffield United also had a lot of success last season with short-term loans, using players such as James McAtee and Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TRUSTY? Considering the Blades are back in the Premier League, it seems likely that Arsenal will be more than willing to let the defender out to gain some first-tier experience.