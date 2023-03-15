Be excited, USMNT! Daryl Dike heating up at right time as striker scores spectacular volley for West Brom

Daryl Dike scored his fourth goal in five games on Wednesday as he volleyed home in West Brom's match against Cardiff.

Dike scores volley

Four goals in five games

Striker set to join USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Dike's goal came in the 17th minute of Wednesday's Championship clash, giving West Brom the early lead. The American forward got on the end of a hopeful cross from Jed Wallace, volleying home from close range for the goal.

Dike had previously bagged the winner against Wigan last week after netting twice in a win over Middlesbrough on February 25.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dike's hot streak comes at a great time for the USMNT, with the West Brom star one of two recognized strikers in the latest 24-man squad for the Nations League. Alongside Ricardo Pepi, the upcoming matches against Grenada and El Salvador will give Dike a chance to stake his claim in a No. 9 race that is still very much on after the World Cup.

IN A PHOTO:

Dike is set to make his USMNT return...

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DIKE? Dike will join up with the USMNT next week, with West Brom now out of action until an April 1 visit from Millwall.

