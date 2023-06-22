USMNT's Cade Cowell riding U-20 World Cup confidence into big Gold Cup chance

Cade Cowell says he'll be bringing confidence from his standout U-20 World Cup effort to the Gold Cup squad as he looks to play his part for the U.S.

Cowell riding high after U-20 World Cup

Quakes star scored three goals at tournament

Second-youngest player in Gold Cup squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Cowell is one of the younger players in the U.S. men's national team squad as he joins fellow U-20 World Cup teammate Gabriel Slonina in the Gold Cup team.

The San Jose Earthquakes star finished the U-20 World Cup with three goals, the most on the U.S. team, as he left the tournament as perhaps the most impressive American player in the competition. His dribbling ability and chance creation made him a standout, even if his finishing left a bit to be desired throughout the run in Argentina.

Now with the senior team, Cowell says he's taking the lessons learned earlier this summer with him to the Gold Cup as he now looks to make the leap from youth star to USMNT contributor.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It definitely was an experience I'll always remember forever," Cowell said of the U-20 World Cup. "It was awesome to be with that group for about two years preparing for that and to really go step by step, from qualification and the very first camp, it's all the little things to get to that tournament. I thought we did really well, even if it should have been better but that's how it goes sometimes. I thought it was really good.

"I'll always remember that and it was good to get some good confidence and some good goals in there, so I'm pretty happy about that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cowell is one of six dual nationals that could officially become cap tied if they play at the Gold Cup, with Julian Gressel, Aidan Morris, Gaga Slonina, Alan Sonora and Brandon Vazquez the other five.

Cowell is eligible to represent Mexico and has been rumored to have drawn interest from the federation, but he says his heart has always been with the USMNT.

"I chose the U.S. because I've always been part of the U.S. They've called me since U-15 camps. I never got a chance with Mexico and so I really just stuck with the U.S. and they've treated me really well here. That's all it is for me."

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? Cowell and the USMNT will open the Gold Cup on Saturday with a match against Jamaica in Chicago.

