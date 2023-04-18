USMNT star Brenden Aaronson explains why he has endured a ‘tough’ time at Leeds following £25m transfer

Brenden Aaronson admits to having endured a “tough” time at Leeds following his £25 million ($31m) transfer in the summer of 2022.

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international arrived in England from Red Bull Salzburg, with Champions League football having been taken in during his time in Austria. Aaronson started positively enough in the Premier League, opening his goal account against Chelsea in August, but he has failed to find the target again since and has just three assists to his name. The 22-year-old concedes that his debut campaign at Elland Road has been testing one, especially with a major tournament outing being added to the mix.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aaronson has told Leeds Live: “It's been tough, coming back from World Cup, being tired, all these kinds of things that come into you. It's been frustrating for me because I'd like to be scoring more. I’d like to be assisting more. I want to help the team as best I can and I put a lot of responsibility on my shoulders at times. It's been tough for me, but going to see her has made everything better and my support system I have around me, it's been great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson remains determined to add more end product to his game, but he will not become obsessed with the hunt for goals. He added on working under Javi Gracia: “He sees what I'm trying to do and he knows, everybody knows, goals and assists come. It's like this, it's like a rollercoaster throughout your career and that's where I'm at right now. During a period of time with Jesse [Marsch] I was getting so frustrated with myself, getting so hard on myself, coming out to training and just finishing every single day [with] like 50 balls. At that moment I don't think that was best for me because I need to come back, relax, don't focus on the goal so much, just go out and play your game.”

WHAT NEXT? Leeds could do with Aaronson finding a spark, with fellow USMNT star Tyler Adams currently ruled out through injury and Weston McKennie still finding his feet in the Premier League, with the Whites perched just two places and a couple of points above the relegation zone with seven games left to take in.