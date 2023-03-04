USMNT trio Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson start for Leeds against Christian Pulisic-less Chelsea

Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson all start for Leeds as the U.S. men's national team trio take on a Christian Pulisic-less Chelsea.

USMNT trio starts for Leeds

Pulisic still out for Chelsea

Leeds just outside relegation zone

WHAT HAPPENED? All three Americans were named to Javi Gracia's starting XI just days after losing to two other USMNT stars Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream, whose Fulham took down Leeds in the FA Cup.

Pulisic, meanwhile, is nearing a return, having recently joined the Blues for training, but isn't yet ready to feature.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? After facing Chelsea, who are in need of some positive results, Leeds will next play host to Brighton, who are looking to make a push for a European place.