$50 bonus when you deposit $200+: Help to hit your financial goals

Whether you are planning for your children’s future, building a safety net, saving for a home, preparing for family commitments, or simply trying to make your money work harder, progress often starts with one smart step.

That is why we have partnered with eToro, the multi-asset investment platform, to give eligible new customers the chance to receive £50 worth of assets when they deposit $200 or more, subject to terms and conditions.

How to claim the offer

Like football, investing is about understanding the pitch before you make your move. As with all investments, the value of your investments can rise or fall, and your capital is at risk.

To benefit from this offer, follow these steps:

Sign up using the dedicated eToro link for this offer.

This promotion is available to new customers only. Once your application is accepted, deposit at least $200 within 90 days of registration.

Only your first deposit will count towards this offer. Keep the deposited amount in your eToro account for at least 90 days. After meeting all eligibility criteria, you should receive the bonus in approximately seven days. The bonus will be paid into your eToro account as $50 worth of assets.

Terms and conditions apply.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.

For many people, financial planning is not about chasing quick wins. It is about building confidence, protecting the future and creating more options over time.

A bonus can be a useful first touch, but it should not be the whole game plan.

Before you invest, think about what you are trying to achieve. Are you building for the long term? Are you comfortable with risk? Can you leave your money invested without needing it urgently?

A strong football team does not attack blindly. It reads the game, studies the opposition and chooses the right moment to move forward. Investing needs the same mindset: patience, awareness and a clear view of the risks.

Key terms and conditions

Please refer to the full eToro terms and conditions. Below is a summary of the key terms.

Eligibility criteria not mentioned above

To qualify for this offer, you must meet the following requirements:

You must not be an existing eToro customer with an active account on the platform.

You must not have had an eToro account closed within the last 30 days.

You must be a UAE resident.

During registration, you must select your interest in trading stocks and/or cryptoassets.

Your account must be fully verified, including completing your profile in line with eToro’s procedures and policies.

You must not be an employee of eToro, any of its subsidiaries, its parent company, or any company under common control with eToro.

The terms and conditions of this promotion are governed by the laws of the jurisdiction of the relevant eToro entity, depending on the participant’s country of residence or the entity with which the eToro account is registered.

Disclaimer: eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Terms and Conditions apply.



