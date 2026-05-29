Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Uruguay's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to an Uruguayan server and stream the action live. All of Uruguay's games will be shown on the free-to-air national public broadcasterTNU (Canal 5), as well as via the open-access streaming platform Antel TV.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Uruguay?

In Uruguay, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are anchored by the national public broadcaster, Canal 5, and telecommunications giant Antel, alongside premium regional coverage from DirecTV Sports.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

Canal 5: As the national public broadcaster, Canal 5 will provide extensive free-to-air coverage of major fixtures. You can watch the tournament's most crucial games completely free - including all of La Celeste's highly anticipated fixtures and the World Cup Final - without needing a paid cable subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

Antel TV & DGO: For comprehensive digital access, the public digital platform Antel TV will provide free live streaming of the free-to-air match selections for viewers inside the country. For complete, tournament-wide coverage of all 104 matches, DirecTV Sports (DSports) serves as the primary pay-TV home nationwide, offering full live match feeds, multi-angle coverage, and 24/7 analysis through its broadcast channels and the DGO streaming app.







