'I can understand' - Elanga reacts to Ronaldo's criticism of Man Utd youngsters

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga says he understands Cristiano Ronaldo’s criticism of the club's younger players.

Ronaldo said youngsters 'don't care'

Said they will not have long careers

Elanga 'can understand' his frustration

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo criticised the upcoming generation for a lack of interest in playing alongside him, suggesting that he should be an example for them to follow and learn from, saying: "They don't care [about playing with me], some yes but most of them no."

WHAT THEY SAID: Elanga, 20, was not hurt by his team-mate's comments, telling reporters: "Cristiano talks about young players in general. We are a new generation. I am always 100 per cent focused on what I am doing, but I can understand what he is saying. There are a lot of phones and a lot of technology. It’s quite easy for young players to get distracted and lose focus. I always focus 100 per cent on my job and what I do. Young players at United are listening, but I can understand what he is saying."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's comments came as part of a scathing interview in which he admitted he has no respect for coach Erik ten Hag and said he feels "betrayed" by the club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will compete at the World Cup in Qatar with Portugal. After the tournament, he will likely be cast out of the United squad as reports claim the club are considering cancelling his contract in the wake of his criticism.