‘We must be more demanding’ - Unai Emery issues warning to Aston Villa stars after Barcelona reality check ends perfect Champions League start

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Unai Emery has warned his Aston Villa players that they must demand more from themselves after their unbeaten start to the Champions League campaign was ruthlessly ended by Barcelona. A Lamine Yamal opener followed by a Raphinha brace condemned the Premier League side to a 3-0 defeat in Catalonia.

Advertisement

Villa punished in Catalonia

Aston Villa arrived in Spain boasting a flawless European record, but were quickly dismantled by a clinical Barcelona outfit. Teenage sensation Yamal capitalised on a defensive mix-up just seven minutes in, punishing a hesitant Joao Gomes after Zion Suzuki's pass invited intense pressure from Pedri.

Despite creating opportunities, the visitors lacked a cutting edge in the final third. Raphinha then struck twice after the interval, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 victory and bringing Villa's three-match winning streak in the competition to an abrupt halt.

Emery demands a clinical edge

Emery refused to single out Gomes for the early error, insisting that playing out from the back remains a non-negotiable tactical pillar for his squad.

"Joao Gomes started not very confidently with the ball, not only for the error he made but that was part of our style, so I'm not blaming him," Emery said. "But we need experience, so it was a good experience for him as well at the highest level with how they are pressing.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It's so intense. We have worked over four years together and we've made those mistakes before and we will always overcome those mistakes and improve as we know playing in this style is successful. We need to take those challenges and improve."

Related Topics

The Basque manager also highlighted the urgent need for improvement in front of goal. "We compete against teams like Barcelona in the Premier League, where there are teams at this level, but this is in another country so it's a very good test of the level we want to get to and the level we want to compete in," he explained. "Today the test was not at the level we wanted to achieve, but left us a lot of things to learn, a lot of experiences for the players and it gives me information to analyse to try and compete at this level in hopefully the next months.

"Overall we are competing fantastically in the Champions League with nine points - playing the match today, we still have work to do to get to this level. Even though over the match we were sometimes achieving it, and close to scoring goals, we needed to be more demanding of ourselves in scoring chances. The 3-0 is more than we suffered but we accept this defeat and we've taken a lot of information."

Advertisement

A steep learning curve for McGinn

Stepping onto the Camp Nou pitch fulfilled a childhood ambition for captain John McGinn, who had only previously visited for a stadium tour. However, the reality of facing a ruthless European giant proved to be a harsh lesson.

"Barcelona made the right decisions at the right times and scored really good goals," McGinn told TNT Sports. "The manager spoke about being clinical at important moments in the game. When you come here 50-50s sometimes don't go your way. They also leave players up the pitch so if you lose the ball they can be away.

Advertisement

"I think we are competitive against teams at this level, we have shown that whether it is Bayern Munich or PSG. Tonight was a huge learning curve for us and I am sure it will stand us in good stead for the future."

A stern test at Old Trafford

Villa must quickly dust themselves down as they return to domestic duties against Manchester United. Emery's side face a tough trip to Old Trafford, taking on a Red Devils squad buoyed by their dramatic Champions League comeback victory over Roma.