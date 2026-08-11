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How to get UEFA Europa League 2026/27 tickets: Confirmed schedule, team information & more

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The UEFA Europa League intensity shifts to another gear this March, as the Round of 16 reaches its dramatic conclusion

With the first-leg results in the books, the second-leg matchups on March 18 and 19 will determine which eight teams remain on the road to the final in Istanbul.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of the UEFA Europa League drama. Let GOAL guide you through where to buy tickets and what to expect.

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What teams are playing in the Europa League?

The 2026/27 UEFA Europa League features 36 teams competing in a single, unified league phase format. 

Twelve clubs qualified directly via domestic cup victories and high league finishes across Europe's top divisions:

  • England (Premier League): AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland
  • Spain (La Liga): Celta Vigo, Real Sociedad
  • Germany (Bundesliga): Bayer Leverkusen, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
  • Italy (Serie A): AC Milan, Juventus
  • France (Ligue 1): Olympique Marseille, Stade Rennais
  • Netherlands (Eredivisie): AZ Alkmaar

The remaining 24 spots in the 36-team league phase are determined as follows:

  • UEFA Conference League Title Winners: Automatic entry slot into the league phase.
  • Qualifying & Play-off Rounds (12 Teams): Clubs progressing through the summer qualifiers - including sides like Rangers, Beşiktaş, Red Bull Salzburg, and Ferencváros.
  • Champions League Play-off Transfers (11 Teams): Clubs transferring into the Europa League following the final UEFA Champions League qualifying rounds.

What is the UEFA Europa League 2026/27 schedule?

The qualifying rounds for this season’s Europa League kicked off in July 2026, spanning nearly eleven months until the showpiece final in Frankfurt on May 26, 2027:  

  • League Phase: September 16, 2026 – January 28, 2027  
  • Knockout Phase Play-offs: February 18 & 25, 2027  
  • Round of 16: March 11 & 18, 2027  
  • Quarter-finals: April 8 & 15, 2027  
  • Semi-finals: April 29 & May 6, 2027  
  • Final: May 26, 2027 (Stadion Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany)  

How to buy UEFA Europa League match tickets?

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final (where neutral tickets are distributed via an official UEFA ballot), tickets for individual matches are sold directly by the competing clubs.

Supporters should visit the official ticketing portal of the host club for the fixture they wish to attend. For high-profile encounters, official club membership is often required to access primary ticket drops.

When official allocations sell out, secondary marketplaces like StubHub provide fan-to-fan resale options.

How much are UEFA Europa League match tickets?

The price of UEFA Europa League tickets varies based on several factors, including the round of competition, the profile of the clubs involved, and seat location.

Primary face-value tickets for league phase fixtures typically start from €30 to €60, while high-profile knockout ties and marquee matchups command higher prices..

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Frequently asked questions

The 2026 Europa League final will take place at Besiktas Park on Wednesday, May 20. Besiktas Park (or Besiktas Stadyumu) is an all-seater, multi-purpose stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, with a capacity of 42,590. It was built on the site of Besiktas' former home, BJK Inonu Stadium. The venue staged the all-English 2019 UEFA Super Cup between Liverpool and Chelsea and after the upcoming UEFA Europa League final, it is set to host the 2027 UEFA Conference League final too.

The 2026 Europa League winners will gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition. They will also earn the right to play against the winners of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League in the 2026 UEFA Super Cup.

Aside from the UEFA Europa League final, you cannot buy tickets for Europa League matches directly through UEFA themselves. Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in the current edition. You must visit the individual club sites for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. In some cases, you will need to sign-up as a club member to be able to secure your tickets.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase Europa League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

36 teams are currently competing in the league stage of the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League competition. This is the second season that the new format has been used (the same one is used for the UEFA Champions League too), which sees each team play a total of 8 games against 8 different clubs in a league structure. The top-8 sides in the league automatically qualify for the last-16 stage of the knockouts. Those sides who finish 9th to 24th compete in a two-legged play-off round phase, with the winning 8 teams joining the automatic qualifiers in the last-16. The competition then carries on in a traditional knockout format to the Final.  

The 2026 UEFA Europa League final, which will be held at Besiktas Park in Istanbul, Turkey on Wednesday, May 20, is not yet currently open for ticket applications.

However, interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

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