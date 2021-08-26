UEFA 2020-21 awards: Player of the year, coach of the year & full list of nominees

Every nominee for the men's and women's awards which will be handed out during the Champions League draw

As Europe's elite football clubs get set to embark on a new Champions League campaign, there will be a moment to reflect on the season just gone.

UEFA will be handing out individual awards to some of the best players from the 2020-21 season, with plenty of prestige associated with the continental accolades.

So what are the UEFA awards and which players are nominated for them this year? Goal has all the details.

What are the UEFA awards?

The UEFA awards are a set of annual prizes given to individual players and coaches in recognition of their performances over the previous season.

Usually announced at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, there are also categories devoted to the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

Winners are decided by a jury, which comprises the 32 coaches of the teams that competed in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage and 55 journalists from UEFA's 55 member associations.

Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.

You can see all the nominees below.

UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees

Player Club(s) Country Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium Jorginho Chelsea Italy N'Golo Kante Chelsea France

The three men's Player of the Year nominees come from the Premier League, with Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne competing with Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante.

Jorginho is considered a frontrunner for the award having helped Chelsea to Champions League glory while also clinching Euro 2020 with Italy.

Article continues below

UEFA Women's Player of the Year nominees

Player Club(s) Country Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona Spain Lieke Martens Barcelona Netherlands Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain

All three of the nominees for the women's Player of the Year award are drawn from Barcelona, who won the Women's Champions League, the Superliga Femenina and the Copa de la Reina.

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year nominees

Coach Team Nationality Pep Guardiola Man City Spain Roberto Mancini Italy Italy Thomas Tuchel PSG / Chelsea Germany

Italy coach Roberto Mancini figures in the top three after guiding the Azzurri to European Championship success, while Thomas Tuchel's maiden Chelsea campaign, in which he won the Champions League, earned him a nomination. Pep Guardiola is the final nominee after steering Man City to the Premier League title.

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year nominees

Coach Team Nationality Luis Cortes Barcelona Spain Peter Gerhardsson Sweden Sweden Emma Hayes Chelsea England

Luis Cortes' trophy-laden season with Barcelona sees him in the nominees, with Sweden coach Peter Gerhardsson and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes completing the line up.

Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid Belgium Ederson Man City Brazil Edouard Mendy Chelsea Senegal

Defender of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Cesar Azpilicueta Chelsea Spain Ruben Dias Man City Portugal Antonio Rudiger Chelsea Germany

Midfielder of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Kevin De Bruyne Man City Belgium Jorginho Chelsea Italy N'Golo Kante Chelsea France

Forward of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Norway Kylian Mbappe PSG France Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Poland

Women's Goalkeeper of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Ann-Katrin Berger Chelsea Germany Christiane Endler PSG / Lyon Chile Sandra Panos Barcelona Spain

Women's Defender of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Magdalena Eriksson Chelsea Sweden Mapi Leon Barcelona Spain Irene Paredes PSG / Barcelona Spain

Women's Midfielder of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Aitana Bonmati Barcelona Spain Alexia Putellas Barcelona Spain Ji So-Yun Chelsea South Korea

Women's Forward of the Season nominees

Player Club(s) Country Caroline Graham Hansen Barcelona Norway Jennifer Hermoso Barcelona Spain Lieke Martens Barcelona Netherlands

Europa League Player of the Season