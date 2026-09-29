How to get Tyla tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Grammy winning South African sensation Tyla has taken the global music scene by storm with her infectious Amapiano sound and massive hits like Water.
Following her record breaking debut album, her live performances continue to captivate audiences around the world with high energy choreography and stunning vocals.
GOAL has gathered all the essential details on dates, venues, and ticket prices so you can secure your spot at her upcoming shows right now.
When is Tyla?
Date & Time
Fixture
Location
Tickets
October 12, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Zénith Paris, Paris, France
October 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
October 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
October 27, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Uber Eats Music Hall, Berlin, Germany
November 13, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, USA
November 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
WAMU Theater, Seattle, USA
November 22, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, USA
November 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, USA
December 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
The Anthem, Washington D.C., USA
December 6, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, USA
December 16, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
YouTube Theater, Los Angeles, USA
December 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM
Tyla Live
Fontainebleau, Las Vegas, USA
Where to buy Tyla tickets?
Official tickets for Tyla concerts were made available through primary ticket platforms like Ticketmaster and AXS. Fans seeking direct face-value passes can check primary outlets for initial allocation availability.
If you are unable to secure passes during initial sales, StubHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. StubHub gives concertgoers an accessible platform to browse available seating sections worldwide.
How much are Tyla tickets?
Official ticket prices on primary vendor sites start at $45 USD for standard general admission and upper tier seats depending on the venue.
If official general allocations sell out, secondary resale platforms like StubHub provide an alternative option for securing last-minute seats. Prices on the secondary market start around $65 USD for entry-level options.
Here is a quick summary of starting prices:
- Standard General Admission (Official): Starts at $45 USD
- Reserved Seating (Official): $75 USD to $150 USD
- Secondary Market Entry (StubHub): Starts at $65 USD
Everything you need to know about Tyla
Tyla Laura Seethal is a South African singer and songwriter who has rapidly achieved worldwide stardom. Her hit single Water made historic waves on global charts and won her the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance.
Blending vibrant Amapiano rhythms with pop and R&B elements, her concert tour brings incredible stage design, dancers, and outstanding live vocal performances.
Venues recommend arriving early to allow sufficient time for ticket verification, security checks, and finding your seats before the show starts.