‘We are two people who fight’ – Alisson reveals why he clashed with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson against Chelsea

Alisson has revealed why he was involved in a heated exchange with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson during the Reds’ 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

Points shared at Stamford Bridge

Tempers threatened to boil over at one stage

All smiles at the final whistle

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp’s side headed to Stamford Bridge hoping to claim a notable win on the road that would aid their hunt for a top-four finish while pushing the underperforming Blues a little deeper into the mire. The points were shared in the end, but only after a late confrontation between two Anfield team-mates – with Henderson and Alisson squaring up after a poor headed clearance from Joel Matip presented an opportunity to Joao Felix that he wasted when firing over the top following a poor first touch.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alisson has told ESPN Brasil of why two senior figures in the Liverpool camp got in each other’s faces, before embracing on their way off the pitch at the final whistle: “Me and Henderson, we are two people who fight, who give our lives for their team. And on the field there is no way to ask 'please'. So sometimes it seems that the mood is high, but it’s two people trying to fix it, do things in the best way for the team and try to help.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stalemate in west London has kept Liverpool eighth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of the Champions League spots with 10 games left to take in, and Alisson added on what has been a testing 2022-23 campaign for all concerned: “Of course it’s been difficult, it’s been a great challenge. We are human beings and we feel as much as anyone else. We get frustrated when something negative happens. We rejoice when we are well.

"But football, the difference is that we can’t spend a long time lamenting because that’s the good side of football. When things are going badly, two, three days after a match that the team doesn’t play well, there’s already an opportunity that can show again. So that’s our challenge this season. Each game will show our real quality and play together as a team.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when welcoming Premier League leaders Arsenal to Anfield.