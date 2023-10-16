Two people wearing Sweden football shirts shot dead in Brussels ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Belgium

Belgian police have launched a manhunt after two people wearing Sweden football shirts were shot dead ahead of Monday's Euro qualifier.

The shooting reportedly took place near Boulevard d'Ypres, north of the city centre and three miles from King Baudouin Stadium, where the match is taking place. The victims are two people wearing Sweden football shirts, per local Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste.

A manhunt is underway for the gunman, and law enforcement have cordoned off the scene but are yet to make any arrests. The incident occurred before Belgium's game against Sweden in Brussels in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Videos purporting to be of the incident circulating on social media show a gunman chasing a person into a building and gunshots are then heard. The gunman is then thought to have fled the scene wearing a fluorescent orange jacket.

Belgium's prime minister, Alexander De Croo, has asked his citizens to "be vigilant".

"My deepest condolences to the relatives of the cowardly assassination attempt in Brussels," he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter. "We are monitoring the situation and would like to ask the residents of Brussels to be vigilant."

"I was completely in shock and immediately started shouting," said one witness to Het Laatste.

Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close also issued a statement on the current situation.

"Following the shooting in Brussels, the police have mobilised to secure the city and the surrounding areas, working with the minister of the interior," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I am present at the crisis center with to ensure coordination with Michel Goovaerts."