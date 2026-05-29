Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Tunisia's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Tunisian or Qatari server and stream the action live. All of Tunisia's games will be shown on the free-to-air channels of beIN SPORTS or TOD, while complete regional premium coverage is handled via the beIN SPORTS MAX network.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Tunisia?

In Tunisia, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held exclusively by the regional sports network, beIN SPORTS.

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

beIN SPORTS NEWS: As the network's unencrypted free-to-air channel, this will provide open terrestrial and satellite updates, rolling tournament news, and live reactions from the team camps. Select high-profile fixtures, including the World Cup Final and opening ceremonies, may also be made available to view without a subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

beIN SPORTS MAX & CONNECT: For comprehensive digital access, the broadcaster's premium ecosystem serves as the primary home for the tournament inside Tunisia, broadcasting all 104 matches live. Full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar - including the Carthage Eagles' highly competitive Group F fixtures against Sweden, Japan, and the Netherlands - is available through the beIN SPORTS CONNECT app, the TOD streaming service, and their dedicated MAX satellite television channels.







