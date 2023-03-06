'Trust the process!' - Man Utd star Marcus Rashford reacts to Liverpool mauling as he pleads to fans for patience

Marcus Rashford took to social media to send a message to Manchester United fans after they were thrashed 7-0 by Liverpool on Sunday.

Rashford responds to demolition

Insists Man Utd must move on

States importance of trusting process

WHAT HAPPENED? On a sobering Monday for Manchester United and fans across the world, star man Rashford broke his silence after his side were humiliated 7-0 away to Liverpool in the Premier League. The 25-year-old was one of many United players who endured a game to forget as they were surprisingly comprehensively beaten in a total collapse, but has since reflected on the result online.

WHAT THEY SAID: Taking to Twitter, United's No.10 assessed the disappointing result: "I wish we could play a game today to try and put things right. The result is the result, and we can’t see past that! We must not let it define our season. We have to trust the process and stick together."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Anfield has never been an easy place to visit - the Red Devils haven't won at Liverpool's home ground since January 2016 - many expected a resurgent United outfit to cope better against a fragile Liverpool side. The Red Devils kept them at arm's length throughout most of the first half before going behind just before the break, but never recovered after the interval and conceded six in a total collapse in the second period.

Erik ten Hag delivered a scathing review of the game after the fact and arrived at Carrington - United's training complex - as early as 7am this morning to correct the result, which became the biggest defeat in the club's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? There's no time for United to feel sorry for themselves, with a first leg tie against Real Betis in the Europa League last 16 next up this week, where Ten Hag's side have a good chance of going deep into another competition.