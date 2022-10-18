Trossard reacts to talk of following Potter to Chelsea as transfer talk rages around Brighton winger

Leandro Trossard admits it is “difficult” to say what his future could hold, with the Brighton winger seeing a transfer to Chelsea speculated on.

Belgium international catching the eye

Has seen move to Stamford Bridge speculated on

Focused on club form and World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international continues to catch the eye on a Premier League stage, with five goals and an assist recorded this season, and is hoping to form part of his country’s plans at the 2022 World Cup finals. An impressive showing in Qatar is likely to generate more rumours ahead of the January window, with Trossard already seeing a reunion with former Seagulls boss Graham Potter at Stamford Bridge talked up.

WHAT THEY SAID: The talented 27-year-old has told Play Sports when asked if he could end up in west London: “It’s very difficult to answer that. That will have to wait. I’m not on it at all right now. Brighton and the World Cup are the next goals. Afterwards we’ll see where it ends.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trossard has previously said when quizzed on the obvious link being made between his future and that of Potter, who left the Amex Stadium in September: “Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculations about me following him make no sense.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? For now, Trossard – who netted a hat-trick for Brighton in their recent 3-3 draw with Liverpool at Anfield – is focused on a home date with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday and a trip to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.