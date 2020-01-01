Troost-Ekong and Sarr shine as Watford hold Bournemouth

The Nigeria and the Senegal internationals shone in their respective roles for the the Hornets at Vicarage Road

William Troost-Ekong and Ismaila Sarr delivered impressive performances as played out a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth in Saturday’s Championship game.

Troost-Ekong made his debut for the Vicarage Road outfit in their victory over on Wednesday after teaming up with the club from in September.

The international was afforded his second appearance for the Hornets against Jason Tindall’s men and delivered solid defensive showings.

His teammate and international Sarr also starred for Watford to help the club extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Sarr inspired the opening goal when he set up Stipe Perica 12 minutes into the encounter and the forward beat goalkeeper Asmir Begovic to put his side in front.

Both sides wasted a number of scoring chances and with the game looking to end in the way of Vladimir Ivic’s men, Chris Mepham scored a late equalizer to ensure the match ended in a draw.

Troost-Ekong made one crucial block, won one aerial contest and made four clearances in his effort to help his side keep a clean sheet.

The 27-year-old centre-back, who played for the entirety of the game, also had 28 touches on the ball and had a 75% successful pass rate in the encounter.

Besides his assist, Sarr struck three shots, made 25 passes, delivered five crosses, had 58 touches on the ball and was on parade for the duration of the match.

The 22-year-old Senegal international has now featured four times for the Vicarage Road outfit in the current campaign.

The draw ensured Watford are third on the Championship table after gathering 14 points from seven games.

Troost-Ekong and Sarr will hope to continue their impressive showings when the Hornets take on Wycombe Wanderers in their next league game on October 27.