'We don't fear anybody' - England youth and experience can go a long way at Euro 2020 says Trippier

The defender hailed the quality of the Three Lions' youngsters after Mason Mount and Phil Foden helped their clubs to the Champions League final

Kieran Trippier says England will not fear anybody at the European Championships.

Gareth Southgate’s side kick off their campaign on Sunday against Croatia, the side that beat them in the World Cup semi-finals three years ago.

That run to the last-four was England’s best tournament performance in 22 years and Trippier is excited for the Euros to start after a 12-month delay because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What’s been said?

“I feel like as a team we don't fear anybody,” the Atletico Madrid defender told Goal. “We know what we can do as individuals and as a team, but there's fantastic teams - France, Germany, Spain, Holland, Italy - so we know it's going be a tough tournament but we just need to focus on ourselves.

“We know how good we are as individuals and as a team and we've got experience, youth and hopefully that can get us a long way.”

Rising stars

England have had a number of young players make their debuts for the national team since the World Cup 2018.

At 30, Trippier is one of the more senior players in the squad but he believes that Southgate has an exciting blend of youth and experience.

“There's so many young English players coming through for their clubs and most importantly getting the time,” he said. “You look at people like Mason Mount, for example, he came through at Derby and has gone to Chelsea and taken his game to a whole new level. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Bukayo Saka, unbelievable players.

“It's good to see, you want young players coming through the clubs and playing for their first teams and you them coming through the under-21s, or even younger all the way to the senior.”

Handling the pressure

Mount and Foden have already become key players for clubs Chelsea and Manchester City respectively. Both featured in the Champions League final and Trippier, who played in the 2019 final with Tottenham, believes it will help them on the big stage with the national team.

“For their experience, playing in a Champions League final. it's so big,” he added. “Even though they're so young, they're so mature for their age, they'll handle it no problem like they've shown this season.

“They've got the talent, the desire to do as well as they can for themselves and their clubs. Two huge talents with a bright future ahead and there's no doubt that they'll keep performing at the highest level.”

