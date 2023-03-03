Trent Alexander-Arnold explains Liverpool’s new target & when questions will be asked of struggles in 2022-23

Trent Alexander-Arnold admits that Liverpool had hoped for “a much better season”, with the Reds’ new target being to secure a top-four finish.

Reds accustomed to competing for honours

Have taken a step backwards this season

Focused on Champions League qualification

WHAT HAPPENED? Jurgen Klopp’s side headed into the 2022-23 campaign intending to challenge for more major honours, having taken in every fixture available to them last term. The Merseyside giants have grown accustomed to competing with domestic and continental rivals for the grandest of prizes, but struggles for consistency mean that they are now merely looking to wrap up Champions League qualification for 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alexander-Arnold has told the Liverpool Echo: “Of course, as a team, we would have hoped to have had a much better season, to be in the title race and in and around trying to win the league but that hasn't been the case this season. It's one of those, we will assess what really went wrong and what happened at the end of the season. It's not one for dissecting during the middle of the year. We've got to focus on the task ahead and our targets have probably changed a bit. We still want the top four and that is what we all want as a team, as players, as a club. That is where we need to be and we need to give everything we can to make sure we're in the Champions League next year.

“There is always a weird transition period in the season where you're sort of in between targets. Whether you can push for the league or you're fighting for top four and there is always a weird air about it. But I think now we fully understand what our task is now and it's to go and get the top four. That's our aim, that's our target and we're clear in our vision. That is what we're aiming for and as a team we think it's achievable and as a team we just need to go there and produce it and that starts with us. We started out with a good set of results, the last four league games especially and then it's obviously a big one on Sunday.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool’s next outing is set to see them play host to old adversaries Manchester United, with the Red Devils due at Anfield on Sunday with the potential there for them to secure four pieces of silverware this season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will entertain United sat sixth in the Premier League table, with a six-point gap separating them from fourth-placed Tottenham. They do boast a game in hand over Spurs, but have played a game more than Newcastle, who are also very much in the hunt for a Champions League spot.