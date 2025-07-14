Australia in July reminds James McClean of Wrexham, with the Red Dragons captain left feeling like he has been “travelling 21 hours to go home”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Phil Parkinson’s squad have headed Down Under for their latest pre-season tour. They are spending time in Oz and New Zealand, with friendly dates being enjoyed in Melbourne, Sydney and Wellington.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Skipper McClean is still adjusting to the time difference between Wales and Australia, with jet lag hitting hard, and has not been embracing the local culture as much as some of his team-mates.

WHAT MCCLEAN SAID

He has been out seeing the sights, but is swapping British summertime for the Aussie winter. McClean said in his column for The Athletic: “We’ve been acting the tourist a bit and Sydney seems a lovely place. We visited the Sydney Opera House, among a few other sights. We didn’t go in but were down in that area, which was great.

“We’re here in the Australian winter, so the weather wasn’t the best during our few days in Melbourne. It was cold, it was wet, and the weather was a bit dull. A bit like being back home, really. I was saying to the lads, ‘It’s like travelling 21 hours to go home’. Since getting to Sydney, though, the weather has been a bit brighter. That always helps and I’ve been enjoying it.”

DID YOU KNOW?

McClean added on how he has been filling his free time: “A few went to the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground), but cricket isn’t for me. A sport I have zero interest in. Never, ever excited me, so I decided to give it a miss. Same with the AFL game the lads went to tonight between Carlton and Brisbane Lions at the Marvel Stadium.

“Instead, I went out for some food. The lads who went had a great time. They all came back saying how good the experience had been. I’m sure they enjoyed it, but again, it’s not a sport I watch.”

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM?

Wrexham eased to a 3-0 win over the Melbourne Victory in their opening fixture and will be back in action on Tuesday when facing Sydney FC. With Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watching on from afar, the Red Dragons are readying themselves for life in the Championship and a shot at securing four successive promotions.