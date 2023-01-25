Transfer hint? Bellingham names four Real Madrid players in his team of the year for 2022

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham included four Real Madrid players in his team of the year for 2022 amid transfer interest from the club.

Bellingham asked for best team of 2022

Listed four Real Madrid stars

Spanish club among teams interested in him

WHAT HAPPENED? Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, Luka Modric and Federico Valverde were all part of the Borussia Dortmund star's XI for the calendar year. Madrid are among the contenders to sign the 19-year-old midfielder this summer and his admiration for the Santiago Bernabeu could be an indication he is open to moving to Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bellingham was in no doubt about picking Courtois in goal after seeing him in action live when he attended last season's Champions League final victory against Liverpool, who are also after the England star. "I went to the Champions League final and he was unbelievable, he was so good. Saved everything," he said as he picked his side on Dortmund's YouTube channel.

Modric was an easy pick for the youngster but he had a tough decision to make regarding the last spot in midfield as he considered Toni Kroos before opting for Madrid co-star Valverde instead.

"He's so good, so good," he said of the Uruguayan. "Him and Kroos, it's tough."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Europe's top teams are said to be preparing for a big battle to sign the Dortmund star this summer. Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City are all said to be chasing his signature but the Bundesliga club will push for a large transfer fee considering Bellingham is one of his generation's finest players and on a contract that runs until 2025.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? It is unclear if a transfer is on the England international's mind, but before he can think about his next club, he will have to gear up for his next appearance for Dortmund as they take on Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.