Tottenham sign teenage sensation Destiny Udogie but loan him back to Udinese

The 19-year-old becomes the club's seventh signing of the summer transfer window

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old left-back Destiny Udogie from Serie A side Udinese. The defender is the club's seventh signing of a busy summer transfer window for Antonio Conte's side.

Udogie has agreed a five-year permanent deal with Tottenham but will head back to Udinese on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. The defender caught Tottenham's eye after an impressive campaign in which he made 37 appearances in all competitions and scored five times.

Udogie joins Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Clement Lenglet and Djed Spence in signing for Spurs this summer.

How much will Tottenham pay for Udogie?

Tottenham have not disclosed a fee for Udogie but it's reported the north Londoners have splashed out around £16.8 million (€20m) for the talented teenager.

What is Udogie's contract length?

Udogie has signed a five-year deal that runs until 2027 at Tottenham.

What has Udogie said about Tottenham?

Udogie has already spoken about his move to the Premier League side and admitted he is looking forward to working with manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham.

"I’m very happy," he told TuttoMercatoWeb. "It’s a good feeling to go to the Premier League, work with Conte, and sign with Tottenham.

“I am convinced that with Mr. Conte I will be able to grow further. For now, however, it is also important to return on loan to Udinese, I want to have a good season."

Who is Tottenham new boy Destiny Udogie?

Udogie began his career at Hellas Verona, coming through the youth ranks at the club and breaking into the first team. He made his debut in November 2020 and then moved on loan to Udinese in 2021.

The Serie A side made Udogie's temporary deal permanent in 2022 and he became a regular in the team at the Dacia Arena, helping the team finish in 12th place in the table last season.

Udogie has opened up on his style of play in an interview with The Italian Football Podcast in April 2022 and offered supporters some idea of what he can offer.

He explained: "I love to attack, I love to attack. I have a very good physique, so I attack with my physique," he explained. "Also with my feet I like to dribble, skill and some pace. I think these are my best qualities."