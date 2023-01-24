Tottenham set to hijack Arnaut Danjuma transfer in fresh blow to Everton

Tottenham are reportedly set to hijack Everton's deal to sign Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal in the eleventh hour.

Spurs swoop in for Danjuma

Everton had loan deal in place

But winger now heading to London

WHAT HAPPENED? After a move to Goodison Park had all but been confirmed by the club, Tottenham have sensationally moved ahead of the Toffees to sign the Dutch international themselves, according to The Athletic.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report states that Danjuma's move to Everton was extremely close, with the player having completed a medical on Saturday. But, with some paperwork left incomplete, Spurs jumped in and now await Danjuma's arrival in London to undergo a medical ahead of a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bournemouth had also shown an interest in re-signing Danjuma, who flew into the UK earlier in the month to facilitate a move, but quickly found themselves out of the running for their former player. The 25-year-old's decision to entertain Tottenham's proposal is the latest in a series of blows for Everton, who sit joint-bottom of the table and parted company with manager Frank Lampard after a weekend defeat to West Ham.

They've identified several candidates as replacements, but have been turned down by Marcelo Bielsa, while GOAL understands that former Toffee Wayne Rooney has serious reservations about taking on the job.

WHAT NEXT FOR DANJUMA? Should a deal be agreed, the winger now looks almost certain to join Spurs instead of Everton, in a bid to help them finish in the Premier League's top four.