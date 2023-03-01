Tottenham scout resigns after ENRAGING club board with transfer target revelations on Colombian TV

Tottenham scout Jeff Vetere has reportedly resigned after enraging the club's board by discussing transfer targets in a television interview.

WHAT HAPPENED? Vetere angered Tottenham's senior officials by revealing some of the club's transfer targets in a television interview while on a scouting mission in Colombia, according to the Daily Mail. The scout spoke about Tottenham's interest in Nacional goalkeeper Kevin Mier in an interview that left Spurs "infuriated", and they ultimately deemed his actions as unprofessional conduct.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham had called a formal meeting to discuss Vetere's situation as he was still in a probationary period. Vetere had only joined the club in September after being appointed by managing director of football Fabio Paratici, but resigned from his post before the meeting took place.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Vetere opened up on Tottenham's interest in Mier when talking to Win Sports TV.

"I see a goalkeeper who does not lack anything to cross the pond. We are looking because it is our task to see who the best youngsters are for international football," he said. "Taking advantage of my stay in Colombia, I took the opportunity to go there [Nacional] and meet a goalkeeper who is important to me. I think he’s going to play for the national side soon. He has things, for me, they are not normal for a boy of his age. I was surprised by his confidence and his handling of the ball."

Fabio Paratici and Tottenham were stunned by Vetere's interview.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs take on Sheffield United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday at Bramall Lane.