Huge Tottenham injury blow! James Maddison leaves stadium on crutches following Man Utd win

James Maddison left the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on crutches and wearing a protective boot after their 2-0 win over Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Maddison played a pivotal role in Spurs' victory over Manchester United yesterday, even seeing out the 90 minutes. However, he clearly picked up a knock at some point during the game as he was filmed leaving the stadium with some pretty heavy protection around his left foot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maddison has enjoyed a good start to life at Spurs, he's been able to show his quality at one of England's top teams and looks ready to get going under Ange Postecoglu. He grabbed himself an assist on the opening day at Brentford and will be hoping, as will his manager, that this potential injury isn't too serious.

WHAT NEXT FOR MADDISON? No doubt he'll be disappointed to leave such a good day in a bad way and he'll likely be having scans to see how bad the damage is.