Jetting off! Tottenham ignore Bayern's Harry Kane transfer deadline as Daniel Levy flies out to US

WHAT HAPPENED? Daniel Levy, the chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, chose to disregard Bayern Munich's transfer deadline concerning Harry Kane, further complicating the ongoing transfer saga involving the star striker. Despite being given a deadline of midnight on Friday by Bayern, Levy neither accepted nor rejected their substantial bid of more than €100 million (£86m/$110m), causing frustration among the German club's executives.

Tottenham's stance is unyielding, with the club insisting on a considerable fee before allowing Kane's departure. As the transfer drama unfolds, Levy's decision-making process has taken a turn towards the United States, leaving Bayern to mull over their options and contemplate their next steps, according to The Telegraph.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern Munich's pursuit of Kane has intensified over the summer, with the German champions showing a strong desire to acquire the services of the prolific English striker. Kane's contract situation adds a layer of complexity, as he enters the last 11 months of his contract with Tottenham. Bayern's willingness to break their transfer record highlights the significance they attribute to securing Kane's signature, even with just a year left on his contract. Kane's desire for a resolution before the new Premier League season adds urgency to the situation, with potential ramifications for both Tottenham and Bayern.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The uncertainty surrounding Kane's future at Tottenham is compounded by his steadfast stance on not signing a new contract with the club this summer. Despite closing in on Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record, Kane's willingness to explore opportunities abroad signals his eagerness to pursue silverware.

WHAT NEXT? Tottenham next face Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly on Sunday before taking on Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8. They play their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 season against Brentford on August 13.